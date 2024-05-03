West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Returning Snap Counts: Offense
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
This is at the returning snap counts on offense for the 2024 season at each individual position on the roster. So here is who all played and how much.
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Garrett Greene
|
738
|
12
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
206
|
9
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
CJ Donaldson
|
426
|
12
|
Jaheim White
|
275
|
12
|
Jaylen Anderson
|
126
|
7
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Jaden Bray*
|
485
|
10
|
Traylon Ray
|
452
|
12
|
Preston Fox
|
423
|
12
|
Hudson Clement
|
370
|
11
|
Rodney Gallagher
|
269
|
13
|
Jarel Williams
|
57
|
9
|
CJ Cole
|
31
|
4
|
Tyler Evans
|
9
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Kole Taylor
|
704
|
13
|
Treylan Davis
|
381
|
13
|
Victor Wikstrom
|
29
|
4
|
Will Dixon
|
11
|
3
|
Colin McBee
|
3
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Xavier Bausley*
|
914
|
13
|
Brandon Yates
|
794
|
13
|
Wyatt Milum
|
753
|
12
|
Tomas Rimac
|
690
|
11
|
Ja'Quay Hubbard
|
432
|
12
|
Nick Malone
|
417
|
13
|
Sullivan Weidman
|
53
|
5
|
Johnny Williams
|
46
|
4
|
Landen Livingston
|
38
|
3
|
Bryce Biggs
|
32
|
2
|
Nick Krahe
|
25
|
2
|
Cooper Young
|
22
|
2
----------
