West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Returning Snap Counts: Offense

Keenan Cummings
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

This is at the returning snap counts on offense for the 2024 season at each individual position on the roster. So here is who all played and how much.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Games

Garrett Greene

738

12

Nicco Marchiol

206

9
Running Backs
Player Snaps Games

CJ Donaldson

426

12

Jaheim White

275

12

Jaylen Anderson

126

7
Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Games

Jaden Bray*

485

10

Traylon Ray

452

12

Preston Fox

423

12

Hudson Clement

370

11

Rodney Gallagher

269

13

Jarel Williams

57

9

CJ Cole

31

4

Tyler Evans

9

2
*=Transferred into the program.
Tight Ends
Player Snaps Games

Kole Taylor

704

13

Treylan Davis

381

13

Victor Wikstrom

29

4

Will Dixon

11

3

Colin McBee

3

2
*=Started the game.
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Games

Xavier Bausley*

914

13

Brandon Yates

794

13

Wyatt Milum

753

12

Tomas Rimac

690

11

Ja'Quay Hubbard

432

12

Nick Malone

417

13

Sullivan Weidman

53

5

Johnny Williams

46

4

Landen Livingston

38

3

Bryce Biggs

32

2

Nick Krahe

25

2

Cooper Young

22

2
*=Started the game.

