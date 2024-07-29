So WVSports.com takes a look at just how much the Mountaineers have set to return in 2024 in regard to both snaps and production on the defensive side of the ball.

West Virginia finished the season 9-4 in 2023 and it was a big year for the football program for many different reasons.

--West Virginia returns 9 of the top 20 players from last season in terms of snaps played. That list includes No. 2 S Anthony Wilson (787 snaps), No. 5 S Aubrey Burks (703 snaps), No. 7 DL Edward Vesterinen (518 snaps), No. 9 DL Sean Martin (490 snaps), No. 10 LB Ben Cutter (464 snaps), No. 12 OLB Tyrin Bradley (327 snaps), No. 15 LB Tray Lathan (264 snaps), No. 16 DL Fatorma Mulbah (241 snaps) and No. 20 DL Asani Redwood (137 snaps).

--Those who will not return for West Virginia are No. 1 CB Beanie Bishop (837 snaps), No. 3 LB Lee Kpogba (777 snaps), No. 4 CB Malachi Ruffin (742 snaps), No. 6 OLB Jared Bartlett (578 snaps), No. 8 S Marcis Floyd (492 snaps), No. 11 DL Mike Lockhart (409 snaps), No. 13 S Hershey McLaurin (302 snaps), No. 14 DL Tomiwa Durojaiye (270 snaps), No. 17 DL Jalen Thornton (217 snaps), No. 18 LB Lance Dixon (182 snaps) and No. 19 Davoan Hawkins (152 snaps).

--Generally speaking, the defensive line was not hit too hard with departures with just Mike Lockhart, Tomiwa Durojaiye, Jalen Thornton, and Davoan Hawkins leaving which is a combined 9.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss. But the rest of the defensive line returns a total of 15.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks along with four of the top eight players in the rotation back.

--Lockhart will be the biggest loss on the interior considering he accounted for 9 of those tackles for loss but with Mulbah and Hammond Russell the defensive line returns a lot. And Durojaiye is by far the biggest loss on the edge with 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in limited snaps last season.

--At linebacker, the loss of Kpogba is a tough blow as he played the third most snaps on the defense and was the leading tackler with 97 stops, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. The good news is that the other inside options such as Cutter and Lathan will return, while the Mountaineers will welcome back Josiah Trotter after he missed this year due to injury. Cutter, Lathan, and Caden Biser combined for 106 tackles, and all return.

--Outside linebacker returns Bradley after he played 327 snaps and turned that into 22 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception. The loss of Bartlett will be felt as he played 50 games over his career and was the starter but the Mountaineers also addressed this spot in the transfer portal.

--Safety is a mixed bag as key pieces such as Burks and Wilson are back after combining to play 1,490 snaps and 127 tackles and 3 interceptions. But the loss of Marcis Floyd will need to be filled and the program added a pair of transfer safeties in Kekoura Tarnue and Jaheem Joseph.

--No position has been hit harder than cornerback with 1,579 of the 1,778 snaps played exiting the position with the departures of Bishop and Ruffin. The two had almost the entirety of the production as well with 104 tackles, 5 interceptions, and 25 passes defended. This will be the most wide-open spot on the roster with the coaches bringing in experienced and upside options from the transfer portal in Garnett Hollis, Ayden Garnes, Dontez Fagan and TJ Crandall.