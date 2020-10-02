Coach speak: West Virginia football commit Johnson a complete RB
Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin remembers the moment that he realized he possibly had something special in running back Justin Johnson.
Johnson, then on the freshman team, received a carry around the goal line against a skilled East St. Louis squad when the offensive line allowed three defenders to come through untouched. The talented back had no hesitation as he simply lowered his shoulder and drove through all three into the end zone.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news