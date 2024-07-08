But wide receiver Jalil Hall more than holds his own in that department.

Monsignor Bonner head coach Jack Muldoon has been coaching for around 30 years and has been around a lot of impressive players during that time.

Muldoon has known Hall since his sixth grade year and has seen him mature during that time. During his freshman season, the coaching staff elected not to bring him up on the varsity level and it’s one of the only things that Muldoon second guesses about his time coaching Hall.

“He was the best player in every game at that age,” he said.

Hall followed that up by setting the school record for touchdown catches the following year as a sophomore with 16 and helping to lead his team to a league title and a trip to the state playoffs.

On the field, Hall is a playmaker who can use his 6-foot-5 frame to win in contested situations down the field as well as run by defenders on the outside. He flashed those abilities during his sophomore season and has only continued to develop from that point.

A two-way player at the high school level, Hall received plenty of attention on the defensive side of the ball but wanted to play wide receiver at the college level. And it’s his intelligence and understanding of the game along with his physical abilities that makes him truly stand out

Hall effectively communicates on both sides of the ball and is one of the leaders of the Booner team. In fact, Muldoon refers to him as an “I got it,” guy because he understands what he wants out of his players and is able to pass that onto his teammates.

“He’s as good of a football player as you can imagine. I know he’s a three-star, but I think he’s highly underrated, grossly underrated,” he said. “He’s definitely as complete of an athlete and football player as you can imagine. West Virginia is getting a great football player.”

Off the field, Hall is an intense competitor but isn’t one to waste words.

Moving forward, Muldoon believes that Hall will eventually be able to carry 215-pounds and he has continued to improve on coming out of his breaks and finishing plays.

“He runs a legit 4.5. It doesn’t look like he runs a 4.5, but he can continue to work on that aspect of catching the ball and running away from people,” he said.

When it came to West Virginia, Hall made a strong connection with the coaching staff namely head coach Neal Brown and wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. The Mountaineers also prioritized him and visited during the first day of the evaluation period showcasing his importance to their class. He also had another connection with a former Bonner player in Ayden Garnes, now in Morgantown.

Muldoon believes that Hall could potentially play right away when he arrives at West Virginia given his skill set but understands that the future is bright as he continues to develop his body and skill set.

“I think he can be an elite receiver in college and he could play on Sundays. He has that kind of game and that kind of mindset. This kid will not be denied. He won't let it,” he said.