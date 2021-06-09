Cleveland Heights (Oh.) head coach Mac Stephens has known offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton since his eighth-grade year and has seen first-hand the hard work he’s put into his development.

Hamilton was once a 370-pound lineman that has cut his weight and matured his body immensely during his time in Tigers football program. Now standing 6-foot-5, 335-pounds, Big Moe as he is affectionally referred to is in the best shape of his entire tenure with the program.