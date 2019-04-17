West Virginia landed itself quite the piece to the future defensive line when the Mountaineers secured a commitment from Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis following a visit for the spring game.

Lewis, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, was making his second visit of the spring after first coming to campus for the Mountaineers initial junior day Feb. 16. That visit served as a real eye opener for the talented Garden State product and immediately shot West Virginia high on his list of contenders.

That interest grew into a commitment to the Big 12 Conference program after returning to campus to take in festivities of the annual Gold-Blue game.

And the feeling was mutual as Lewis had become one of the top players on the board for the Mountaineers after receiving 20-plus scholarship offers.