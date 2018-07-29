Growing up in Morgantown, University athlete Amir Richardson had always dreamt of playing for West Virginia and now he’ll have that opportunity after committing to the Mountaineers.

Richardson, 6-foot-2, 202-pounds, selected West Virginia over six other finalists that included Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Temple, Marshall and Army. The local prospect received his first scholarship offer from the Mountaineers in May of last year and since added over a dozen to the list.

The fact that the Mountaineers were the first to pull the trigger, never left the mind of Richardson who admitted at the time that he had always thought about playing for the school.