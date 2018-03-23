West Virginia tapped into a growing pipeline in the Peach State to nab a commitment from Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire.
Stoudemire, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, was on campus for an extended multi-day visit to Morgantown when he made the call to close his recruitment and commit to the Mountaineers.
A dynamic wide receiver prospect, the Rivals.com three-star emerged as one of the top options on the board for West Virginia and that feeling was reciprocated by the rising senior.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news