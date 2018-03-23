West Virginia tapped into a growing pipeline in the Peach State to nab a commitment from Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire.

Stoudemire, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, was on campus for an extended multi-day visit to Morgantown when he made the call to close his recruitment and commit to the Mountaineers.

A dynamic wide receiver prospect, the Rivals.com three-star emerged as one of the top options on the board for West Virginia and that feeling was reciprocated by the rising senior.