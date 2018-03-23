Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-23 17:31:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment 101: Deshon Stoudemire

Uwmjnddbyux2vuvcs58t
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia tapped into a growing pipeline in the Peach State to nab a commitment from Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire.

Stoudemire, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, was on campus for an extended multi-day visit to Morgantown when he made the call to close his recruitment and commit to the Mountaineers.

A dynamic wide receiver prospect, the Rivals.com three-star emerged as one of the top options on the board for West Virginia and that feeling was reciprocated by the rising senior.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}