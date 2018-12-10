West Virginia has pulled from the junior college ranks to address a pressing need on the roster with the commitment of Thatcher (Az.) Eastern Arizona J.C. cornerback Dreshun Miller.

Miller, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, had been committed to LSU since the summer after camping there but took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend when he made his intentions known to the coaching staff that he was pledging to the Mountaineers football program.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect addresses an immediate need for the Mountaineers in the secondary as a physical cornerback prospect with both great size and length.