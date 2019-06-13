West Virginia has landed a valuable piece to future front court with the commitment of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman 2020 power forward Isaiah Cottrell.

Cottrell, 6-foot-9, 215-pounds, became one of the primary focuses for the Mountaineers after first receiving a scholarship offer from the program in February of 2018. That persistence paid off as the Big 12 Conference program was able to fend off offers from over 30 other programs such as Kansas, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Virginia, Arizona, Washington, Florida and UCLA to name a few.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect narrowed down his list of offers to West Virginia, Kansas, Texas Tech, Washington, LSU, Rutgers, Wake Forest and UNLV before ultimately deciding on Bob Huggins program.