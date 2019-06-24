West Virginia scored a major commitment in the 2020 class when Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western offensive tackle Jacob Gamble announced his decision in favor of the Mountaineers.

Gamble, 6-foot-7, 325-pounds, bypassed a number of other scholarship offers to select the Mountaineers such as Florida State, Nebraska, Kansas State, Louisville and Iowa State.

West Virginia was a fixture in the recruitment of Gamble immediately after first extending a scholarship offer following a stop by campus for a junior day in late March. He also made another visit to campus June 17 in order to check out the program on an unofficial stop.