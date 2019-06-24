News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 19:12:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment 101: Jacob Gamble

Jb5tsizwtwnevaupdtt7
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia scored a major commitment in the 2020 class when Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western offensive tackle Jacob Gamble announced his decision in favor of the Mountaineers.

Gamble, 6-foot-7, 325-pounds, bypassed a number of other scholarship offers to select the Mountaineers such as Florida State, Nebraska, Kansas State, Louisville and Iowa State.

West Virginia was a fixture in the recruitment of Gamble immediately after first extending a scholarship offer following a stop by campus for a junior day in late March. He also made another visit to campus June 17 in order to check out the program on an unofficial stop.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}