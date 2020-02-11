Commitment 101: James Thomas
Signing Day has come and gone but West Virginia has added another potential piece to the recruiting class in Baconton (Ga.) Mitchell County linebacker James Thomas.
Thomas, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, has verbally committed to the Mountaineers over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Purdue and others. Ultimately his decision came down to West Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina with the Mountaineers getting the edge.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news