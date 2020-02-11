Signing Day has come and gone but West Virginia has added another potential piece to the recruiting class in Baconton (Ga.) Mitchell County linebacker James Thomas.

Thomas, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, has verbally committed to the Mountaineers over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Purdue and others. Ultimately his decision came down to West Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina with the Mountaineers getting the edge.