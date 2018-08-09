Ticker
Commitment 101: Jared Bartlett

Bartlett is an athletic linebacker prospect.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia has worked to improve its situation at linebacker in recent recruiting classes and Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill athlete Jared Bartlett certainly fits that bill.

Bartlett, 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers over offers from Alabama, North Carolina, Maryland, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Rutgers and Syracuse among others.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect held an offer from West Virginia for over a year but things started to pick up after making an unofficial visit to campus for the annual Showtime Camp.

