Commitment 101: Jared Bartlett
West Virginia has worked to improve its situation at linebacker in recent recruiting classes and Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill athlete Jared Bartlett certainly fits that bill.
Bartlett, 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers over offers from Alabama, North Carolina, Maryland, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Rutgers and Syracuse among others.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect held an offer from West Virginia for over a year but things started to pick up after making an unofficial visit to campus for the annual Showtime Camp.
