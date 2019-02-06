West Virginia landed another position of priority in their efforts to close the 2019 class when Navarre (Fla.) defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson committed to the Mountaineers.

Jefferson, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, had become a priority down the stretch after Neal Brown took the post in Morgantown. Brown, along with assistant Jordan Lesley, had recruited the defensive lineman hard during their time at Troy and developed a strong connection with him.

That pursuit led to West Virginia securing an official visit during the Jan. 25 weekend despite other late power five offers from both Kansas State and Louisville.