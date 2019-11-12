News More News
Commitment 101: Lamy Constant

Constant has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor

West Virginia has landed its top target in the backfield after Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie running back Lamy Constant committed to the Mountaineers.

Constant, 6-0, 190-pounds, had been the primary target for the Big 12 Conference program from the early stages of the process with running backs coach Chad Scott prioritizing the versatile running back.

Scott developed a strong connection with Constant which led to him taking his first visit to Morgantown in the spring for a junior day and put the Mountaineers at the forefront of his recruitment.

