West Virginia targets specific skill sets to fit in at the hybrid spur safety position and Columbia (Md.) Wilde Lake athlete Osita Smith certainly fits that bill after offering his commitment to the Mountaineers.

Smith, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, chose West Virginia over a final group that also included Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana and Temple. The Mountaineers surged to the forefront of his recruitment after offering a scholarship in early April and making the rangy athlete a priority in the class.

Running backs coach Marquel Blackwell served as the lead recruiter for Smith and the two developed a close bond throughout the process, but he also spent plenty of time getting to know defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and safeties coach Matt Caponi as well.

West Virginia moved up his list from the first time he visited campus only a few weeks after the Mountaineers extended an offer. That visit allowed him to see the campus and meet with the coaches and he would return on two more occasions in the summer for the 7-on-7 tournament and Showtime.