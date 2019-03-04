West Virginia has landed one of its top targets at the slot wide receiver position when Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith committed to the program.

Smith, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, quickly emerged as a priority prospect for the Mountaineers at the inside wide receiver spot and represented one of the first schools to receive a scholarship offer from head coach Neal Brown when he took the job in Morgantown.

He was one of the first prospects also to visit campus coming during the Jan. 18 weekend for a visit to check out the school and get a feel for the coaching staff. That was enough to thrust the Mountaineers into one of the top spots in his recruitment.

Things took a step further after returning to Morgantown over the weekend.