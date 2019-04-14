West Virginia needed to find some guards that can space the floor and they found exactly that and more with the commitment of Dayton (Oh.) Sinclair C.C. athlete Sean McNeil.

McNeil, 6-foot-4, selected West Virginia over a long list of scholarship offers that also included Texas Tech, Kansas State, Oregon, Providence, Minnesota, Arkansas, Missouri, TCU, Pittsburgh and more. He had narrowed his final list down to the Mountaineers, Dayton, Mississippi and Western Kentucky prior to committing to Bob Huggins basketball program only a few days after wrapping up a visit to campus.

The official visit was the second of the process for McNeil and his bond with the coaches led by Huggins as well as lead recruiter Erik Martin was enough to seal the deal for his pledge.