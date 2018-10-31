West Virginia has gone to the junior college ranks to address its pass rushing need by adding Wesson (Miss.) Copiah-Lincoln defensive end Taijh Alston to the commitment list.

Alston, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, was a target for the Mountaineers in the 2017 class but the two sides weren’t able to come together and he eventually signed with East Carolina.

After being in the Pirates program for a year, Alston elected to leave and enrolled at Co-Lin where he started to draw interest from a number of programs including West Virginia. This season he has accounted for 66 tackles, 4 sacks and a forced fumble.

The Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer Monday night and it didn’t take long for him to accept that as he wasn’t going to let a second opportunity to play in Morgantown pass him by.