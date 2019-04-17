Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 16:04:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Commitment 101: Tajzmel Sherman

Pjamiyfbxrvc13jfwgjw
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia continued to piece together the pieces needed to turnaround the basketball program with the commitment of Missouri City (Tx.) Collin County C.C. guard Tajzmel Sherman.

Sherman, 6-foot-4, 185-pounds, had emerged as a priority for the Mountaineers over the past several months on the recruiting trail after receiving a scholarship offer in January.

West Virginia assistant Larry Harrison, as well as head coach Bob Huggins, handled the bulk of his recruitment and was able to connect a strong relationship with him during that time.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}