West Virginia continued to piece together the pieces needed to turnaround the basketball program with the commitment of Missouri City (Tx.) Collin County C.C. guard Tajzmel Sherman.

Sherman, 6-foot-4, 185-pounds, had emerged as a priority for the Mountaineers over the past several months on the recruiting trail after receiving a scholarship offer in January.

West Virginia assistant Larry Harrison, as well as head coach Bob Huggins, handled the bulk of his recruitment and was able to connect a strong relationship with him during that time.