Cedartown (Ga.) running back Tony Mathis had been leaning toward West Virginia prior to his visit to campus but that was enough of a push for the Mountaineers to eventually lock down his commitment.

Mathis, 6-foot-0, 195-pounds, visited campus for the first time in July and saw more than enough to elect to end his recruitment by committing to the Big 12 program a little under a month later.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had previously listed Louisville, Wake Forest, Purdue and Iowa State among his top five along with West Virginia and ultimately the Mountaineers won the fight for his services after some reflection following a multi-day trip to Morgantown.

During that visit, Mathis had the chance to spend time with the coaches as well as get an in-depth look at the program and campus, all of which checked off the boxes for the talented tailback.