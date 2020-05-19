News More News
Commitment 101: Treylan Davis

Davis has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program over multiple power five offers.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has added another athletic pass catcher to the 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of Jackson (Oh.) tight end Treylan Davis.

Davis, 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, held a number of other scholarship offers including from Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan State, Army and Cincinnati but kept a relatively low profile throughout the process. The Ohio native originally committed to Cincinnati but backed off that pledge and as soon as the Mountaineers jumped into the picture they made him a priority at the position moving forward.

Inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett served as the lead recruiter for Davis and built a strong bond with not only him but his family. Those close ties as well as the opportunities in Morgantown led to the talented tight end target making a decision to pledge to the Big 12 Conference program.

