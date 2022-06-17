Committed DB Jackson has excellent official visit to West Virginia

Jackson, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, had been to Morgantown a number of times already but this trip gave him a front seat view of what it would be like to be a football player at West Virginia.

Fairfield (Oh.) 2023 defensive back Josiah Jackson was the lone commitment taking an official visit to West Virginia this weekend but walked away feeling even stronger about his pledge.

“I got to actually experience that and hang around with a lot of guys on the team so that was different,” he said.

Jackson wasn’t able to make the trek last weekend due to track but was excited to be able to get the official visit experience and great idea of the ins and outs of West Virginia.

Another Ohio defensive back in Andrew Wilson-Lamp served as the host for Jackson and the two hit it off immediately given their obvious connections.

“He has really made me feel like he’s going to be a brother forever,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect enjoyed a number of fun activities while he was on campus ranging from a very exciting photo shoot, to spending time at head coach Neal Brown’s house, to bowling and of course the food. He also put on his recruiter hat some during the trip and spoke to other prospects that were on campus with him over the course of the weekend.

“I met some great guys and I think they can all help out this team to be great in the coming years. Hopefully they become Mountaineers,” he added.

Despite already being in the fold, Jackson received plenty of attention from the coaching staff and spent a majority of his time with lead recruiter ShaDon Brown.

“They can’t wait for me to get up there. I’m a big priority and love my game a lot,” he said.

Jackson believes that the weekend couldn’t have gone any better and is excited for when he will be able to become a Mountaineer officially this coming December.

“I can’t wait,” he said.