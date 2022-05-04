Committed OL Betrand adds West Virginia offer to list
West Virginia has been active targeting top talent in the Philadelphia area and the coaching staff has continued that trend with an offer to Northeast offensive lineman Naquil Betrand.
Betrand, 6-foot-7, 315-pounds, is currently committed to Colorado but is admittedly keep an open mind and is interested in a number of other programs including the Mountaineers.
