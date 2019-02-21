West Virginia just struck gold in the last class at Cocoa High School landing safety Rashean Lynn and the Mountaineers are back at the Florida football program with an offer out in the 2020 class.

Offensive lineman Richie Leonard has been committed to Kentucky since October but has kept an open mind about the process and the schools still jumping into the picture.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder, is now up to 17 offers after West Virginia jumped into the picture after a conversation with Chad Scott.