Tanner Stroup from Altoona, Pa., and Altoona Area High School is one of the top baseball prospects not only in the state of Pennsylvania but in all of the country.

As of mid-May, he ranked as the top left-handed pitcher in Pennsylvania as well as the 4th-best player in the entire state. In addition, he was ranked as the 14th-best LHP in the 2026 recruiting class as well as ranked 95th overall by Perfect Game.

"The feeling of being a West Virginia Mountaineer is unmatched and motivates me to work even harder every day while seeing the logo on my hat or my chest. I chose to commit to WVU because the atmosphere, coaching staff and everything they have to offer in the near future," Stroup said. "I know WVU is in great hands with Coach Sabins and his staff and will be on its way to becoming one of the best programs in the country even though they already are one of the best out there."

Stroup is not only high on prospect lists, but he is viewed to have as high of a ceiling as a high school prospect can have. Perfect Game gives him a 9.5 grade which puts him between the two categories of being the highest level of college prospect to being an elite college prospect as well as being a potential high draft pick.

Stroup is considered a two-way prospect playing the outfield in addition to pitching.

Stroup received interest from other schools including Houston and Mississippi State, but WVU has been on his radar ever since he first stepped foot on campus as a young teenager.

"I always looked at WVU as a place of interest for me ever since I was about 13 years old, I played at WVU for the first time and when we entered West Virginia we played the most beloved song of all in West Virginia," Stroup said. "When I got there I saw the field and instantly clicked with it there and the new field they put down and the new facilities coming in sparked my interest even more."

Being from nearby Pennsylvania didn't change any thoughts on WVU for Stroup as he immediately knew WVU was the place he wanted to end up.

"I always wanted to work my butt off to become a Mountaineer one day and show everyone what I can do and I am so grateful to be living my dream that I had as a kid," he said.

With WVU's recent run of success on a higher stage, including a Big 12 Championship and Super Regional appearance, he has been able to see the passion WVU fans carry and that excites him.

"I think more so because my interest for the program and I really got to know what the culture was like in Morgantown and it has been great. So many die-hard fans for the Mountaineers and hopefully we can give them something to cheer for here in the next few seasons," Stroup said.

That culture piece is something Stroup has been able to learn through conversations with the WVU coaching staff.

"The conversations have been amazing. Getting to know all of the coaches and what their philosophy are and what they intend to do with the program for the new future and I’m all for it," Stroup said.

This past season, Stroup had a 1.75 ERA across 36.1 innings pitched, while he tallied 44 strikeouts. He also hit .385 with 20 RBIs, 10 extra-base hits which included a pair of home runs.

Stroup standing at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds is a force on the diamond but cares more about being a good leader and role model for his teammates.

"I would describe myself as a leader. I try to be the person everyone wants to be modeled after whether that’s on the field or somewhere else. I have always wanted to be the person to keep everyone positive and working hard and striving towards the biggest goals possible for the team but not only be a leader but a great friend to everyone," Stroup said.