{{ timeAgo('2020-05-17 03:04:00 -0500') }}

Committed WR Reynolds has connection to West Virginia football

Reynolds has been impressed with the West Virginia Mountaineers football coaches.
Reynolds has been impressed with the West Virginia Mountaineers football coaches.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson wide receiver Sam Reynolds has been committed to South Carolina since the beginning of March, but other schools are still in pursuit.

One of those has been West Virginia who recently pulled the trigger on a scholarship offer to the talented pass catcher. And as there almost always is, there’s a connection to the school.

This one comes in the form of close friend and West Virginia quarterback commitment Goose Crowder.

