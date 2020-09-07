West Virginia already has one of the most impressive one-two front court punches in all of college basketball with sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe and junior Derek Culver.

Those two combined for 21.6 points and 17.9 rebounds per contest serving primarily as traditional bigs in the sense that they do most of their work in the painted area on the floor. Both players are continuing to develop their game to expand their offensive skill set, but the bulk of their work is around the basket.