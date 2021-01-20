Could quarterback be on list of transfer options for West Virginia?
West Virginia has five scholarships remaining to fill out the 2021 recruiting class and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody if the bulk of those are applied to transfers.
Head Coach Neal Brown has already discussed needs at offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, defensive back and even wide receiver.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news