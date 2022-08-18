Cox hopes to bring winning mentality to West Virginia

Jasir Cox knows a thing or three about a winning culture.

And he has the rings to prove it.

That’s because the North Dakota State transfer helped to play a part in the Bison winning three FCS national championships during his four seasons there.

But when it came time to consider his options during his final year, Cox realized that he had accomplished everything he wanted to at the FCS level and wanted to try his hand in power five football. So, he entered into the transfer portal during his spring semester to get the process started.

There were suitors such as Oklahoma State and Texas, but ultimately it was West Virginia that truly caught his eye after an official visit to Morgantown in April. Part of that draw were the similarities that he saw in the culture that was being established in Morgantown.

No, that isn’t to suggest that the two are the same or West Virginia is on a collision course for great heights just that the DNA of what is attempting to be built at both strike Cox as similar.

“Having a brotherhood that’s one thing that sticks out here and at my old school,” he said.

At North Dakota State players often spoke of Bison pride, while establishing a common bond amongst the team so they knew they are playing for more than just themselves.

“Knowing that we played for people who played here 30-years ago. We would see them around the facilities and they were really an inspiration for us on why we play the game the way we do,” he said. “I’m starting to see that here bringing in former coaches and former players seeing that this game means more than us. It means more to the city, more to the school and you’re not just playing for the guy next to you but the people around you.”

Cox hasn’t lost many games during his college career, he estimates three, but recognizes that after each it provided a great learning opportunity. He might be new to the Mountaineers football program, but Cox is hoping some of the traits he has picked up along the way can be transferrable to the roster.

It’s a chance for him to make a difference in the culture, along with an opportunity to prove himself at the highest level. Both are goals that he set out to accomplish.

The senior spear believes that he can bring a winner’s mentality off the field and some insights into what it takes to have success at the college level albeit FCS.

“I feel we’re going to have ups and downs but I just want my teammates to know that it’s OK to have more ups than downs,” he said.

And if things come together, perhaps that is in the realm of possibilities. Take it from somebody that knows what winning looks like.

“I like what I see and I see a big chance. I feel really hopeful for this year that we’ll have a great season,” Cox said.