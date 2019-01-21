1—The quarterback room has gotten a lot more interesting. West Virginia has found its transfer signal caller but it isn’t Tate Martell. No, Martell has gone to Miami as many expected but the Mountaineers had a trick up their sleeves as well as Austin Kendall enrolled as a graduate transfer. A former Oklahoma quarterback, Kendall had developed a strong connection with head coach Neal Brown when he was an assistant at Kentucky and that played a major role in his decision to select the program.

Yes, it wasn’t without its challenges as Kendall had to first clear the hurdle of Oklahoma attempting to block his immediate eligibility because he was an intra-conference transfer but the Sooners eventually relented and the pathway was cleared for him to end up in Morgantown. Kendall didn’t make his decision known until Friday but after taking visits to Auburn and Kentucky, the Mountaineers had been considered the favorite for the rare graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.