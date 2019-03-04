1—Junior days have been a hit. West Virginia has held junior days on three consecutive weekends and the overall message from prospects in attendance is that things have gone remarkably well. Across the board those players that have made the trip to Morgantown have focused on the fact that this group of coaches are genuine in nature and have made a real effort to connect with prospects on and off the field. A telling sign to support this is that through all of my interviews over the past couple weeks, each of the prospects have told me how much they enjoyed the experience and how these coaches have really taken the time to get to know them but have to be literally reminded to address anything on the field. That tells me that it’s much more than just talk on both sides.