Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Final week of camp. Fall camp seems like it just started, I know rich right from the guy that hasn’t had to do a single drill, but we’re almost at the end of the road. The Mountaineers held their second scrimmage of fall camp and are moving closer and closer to when decisions will be made with personnel across the roster. West Virginia will effectively end fall camp Aug. 24 with one final scrimmage like practice this week before transitioning into Maryland prep the following day.

Over that time period, the coaching staff will be sorting out the roster and determining which players are going to start in close position battles, which ones will play or be in the two-deep at certain spots and which ones are going to spend the season redshirting or with the developmental program.