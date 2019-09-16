1—West Virginia responds. Sometimes you can find a lot out about a team in how they respond in a difficult situation. If what the Mountaineers did against N.C. State is any indication, things are moving in a good direction when it comes to the rest of the season’s outlook. A week after being essentially knocked out at halftime on the road at Missouri, the Mountaineers were the ones doing the punching. After head coach Neal Brown and the various assistants questioned the toughness and how they would pick themselves up off the mat – the Mountaineers let their play answer it for them.

West Virginia knocked off a previously unbeaten North Carolina State 44-27 in one of the surprises of the early season given the struggles across the board the week before. Brown himself said that this was an important game to see how the team would respond when it came to the rest of the season, win or lose, and his club was able to answer the bell. The Mountaineers played well in essentially every phase rolling up 445 yards and more points than they had in the first two games combined, while holding the Wolfpack in check defensively and dominating in the area of special teams, too.