Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—West Virginia is bowling, bowling, bowling. Excuse the awful musical reference, but it doesn't change the fact that the Mountaineers are back in a bowl game for the second consecutive year and now we know the details.

West Virginia will square off against Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl scheduled for 10:15 p.m. Dec. 28. It will be the third time that the Mountaineers have appeared in this game with the program holding a 1-1 record over the years.

The Gophers are likely going to be the favorites heading into the game considering that they enter being 8-4 with a third place finish in the Big 10 West Division. But it is a golden opportunity for West Virginia to build some real momentum heading into the off-season if the Mountaineers are able to knock off the Gophers.