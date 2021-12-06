 WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-06 08:23:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program will be heading to another bowl.
1—West Virginia is bowling, bowling, bowling. Excuse the awful musical reference, but it doesn't change the fact that the Mountaineers are back in a bowl game for the second consecutive year and now we know the details.

West Virginia will square off against Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl scheduled for 10:15 p.m. Dec. 28. It will be the third time that the Mountaineers have appeared in this game with the program holding a 1-1 record over the years.

The Gophers are likely going to be the favorites heading into the game considering that they enter being 8-4 with a third place finish in the Big 10 West Division. But it is a golden opportunity for West Virginia to build some real momentum heading into the off-season if the Mountaineers are able to knock off the Gophers.

