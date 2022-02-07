Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—West Virginia has an assistant spot to fill. The Mountaineers are going to need to add at least one more assistant coach this off-season after co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker accepted the job as the tight ends coach at Notre Dame. The move came as somewhat of a surprise on some fronts but Parker interviewed for the position at the beginning of February.

Losing Parker, the Mountaineers will be without one of their more effective recruiters on the coaching staff and a coach that had seen significant improvement out of his unit this past season over his first. And while I said above it was a surprise for some reasons, for others it really didn’t come as a shock.

One major dynamic that has shifted since Parker was brought in as the offensive coordinator is the fact that any pathway to calling plays for the Mountaineers has not effectively been blocked. That’s because head coach Neal Brown elected to hire an acting offensive coordinator in Graham Harrell for that role. Harrell is being brought in to serve as the lone voice in the play calling department although Parker was expected to assist him in those responsibilities in regard to planning.