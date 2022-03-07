Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Football is back, well sort of. After an off-season of coaching changes, transfers, signees and other developments, the Mountaineers are preparing to open spring ball Mach 22. With that came a loaded press conference with head coach Neal Brown and each of his coordinators discussing the latest with the program as the team prepares for their fourth spring under the head coach.

On the topic of injuries, the team is expected to be fully healthy by the time fall camp rolls around but that won’t be the case during the spring as several key players will be sitting out with various ailments. Junior defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, redshirt junior tight end Mike O’Laughlin, redshirt senior linebacker Exree Loe and sophomore Edward Vesterinen will miss the entirety of the spring while junior cornerback Nicktroy Fortune will be eased back into things after missing six games in 2021.

That is clearly going to open the door for some others and allow the coaches to evaluate some players more than they would have under normal circumstances. While not injured, the Mountaineers also are going to limit contact and keep senior defensive lineman Dante Stills healthy like they successfully did with running back Leddie Brown a season ago which will open up even more snaps.