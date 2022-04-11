Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—Big visit weekend in both sports. West Virginia had some impressive talent heading to campus in both of the major sports over the weekend. On the football side, the Mountaineers played host to former five-star quarterback JT Daniels.
Daniels, a former Georgia and USC signal caller, took his third official visit of the process to Morgantown after previously stopping at Oregon State and Utah. The California native is looking for an opportunity to round out his career and there is a connection with the West Virginia football program as well.
Daniels played under current offensive coordinator Graham Harrell during his time with the Trojans so there is an understanding of the scheme as well as opportunity.
