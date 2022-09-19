1—West Virginia takes care of business. There was no question that after the 0-2 start this past week would be all about what the Mountaineers could show on the field. Yes, the opponent was Towson from the FCS level, but this was all about how West Virginia was going to respond.

Turns out, if the contest is any indication there is still a lot of fight left in this team. No, you can’t take away too much from what unfolded considering that West Virginia is just that much better than Towson in almost every area but there were encouraging signs. The Mountaineers came out with purpose and outside a botched effort on kickoff coverage, it was complete domination in the first half.

West Virginia rolled up a 45-7 edge in the first half and didn’t even allow a first down to the Tigers until there was only 2:15 remaining in the second quarter. It was an effort controlled by the Mountaineers from start to finish and was indicative of what is supposed to occur in these type of games.