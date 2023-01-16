News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-16 08:24:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program is now 0-5 in the Big 12.
1—West Virginia still without a Big 12 win. Yikes. I didn't think I'd be writing that sentence five games into conference play, yet that' s where this West Virginia basketball team finds itself. The Mountaineers have had opportunities to win at least four of those games but each time have found a way to let victory slip through their hands.

The latest example was allowing Oklahoma to win 77-76 despite not making a field goal over the final 6:14 of the game. Yes, you read that correctly. The Sooners relied on foul shots as their only method of scoring for essentially 1/3 of the second half.

