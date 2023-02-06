1—West Virginia still has work to do. It's almost hard to believe but the NCAA basketball season is rapidly drawing to a close with only eight regular season games remaining on the schedule for the Mountaineers.

The convincing 93-61 win over Oklahoma gives the Mountaineers some momentum heading into a critical week that includes games against Iowa State and Texas.

West Virginia continues to post strong metrics across the board despite the fact that at 14-9 there is a lot of work left to do. With 14 quadrant one games, the Mountaineers lead the nation in that department and technically doesn't have what you would consider a 'bad loss' on the season.

Still, the pathway to getting to the NCAA Tournament must be earned and if West Virginia wants to find their way back into the Big Dance it means stacking wins.