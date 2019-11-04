1—This West Virginia football team still has fight. I wrote last week that it would be critical to see how this Mountaineers football team responded out of the bye with so many young players and injuries mounting up. It would be a peek into the future of what this coaching staff can do when it comes to rallying his football team in a difficult situation and if that was the measuring stick, Neal Brown and his cohorts certainly passed the test. A football team that was down a significant number of players due to injuries and attrition hit the road as a 20-point underdog and almost played them even for much of the game. There was an inspired effort on the defensive side holding Baylor over 20 points under their average and recording 8 sacks in the process, while special teams also contributed with a kick return for a touchdown and forcing a fumble.

The offense continued to struggle, but was able to hit on one of the chunk plays that has been lacking throughout the course of the year. The end result was still a loss, one that came in rather heart-breaking fashion considering how much the team fought, but there is a lot that can be gleamed from how the Mountaineers responded out of the bye week and what it means moving forward.