1—Spring practice stories emerge. West Virginia is now into the spring practice schedule and there have been several interesting revelations that have emerged at this early stage of things.

On the topic of the ongoing quarterback battle between redshirt junior Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol, the coaches have made it clear that they won't be rushing any type of decision. The pair are expected to continue to battle it out through the spring, summer and ultimately the fall in order to eventually determine which of the two will end up as the starter for the Mountaineers.

However, the coaches have made it clear that there are no plans to bring in an additional transfer quarterback to add the the mix.