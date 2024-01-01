1–West Virginia gets ninth win. It was always important for this Mountaineers football team to finish this season strong given what could return next season. Mission accomplished with West Virginia dominating North Carolina in a 30-10 win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in front of a partisan crowd in support of the Mountaineers.

West Virginia was picked 14th to begin the season and not only overachieved that mark but finished with only the third nine-win season since the program joined the Big 12 in 2012 and the first for the program since 2016.

It's the first time since head coach Neal Brown took over the program in 2019 that there feels like some real momentum is building and the coaching staff finally has some wind in their sails. That's certainly a positive and the bowl game drove that home.