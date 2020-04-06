1—Goodbye evaluation period. The ever-changing adjustments to the recruiting landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has now eliminated any chance of a traditional spring evaluation period. The period which was set to run from April 15-May 31 allowed coaching staffs to hit the road in order to eyeball prospects in person to see if their skill sets matched up to what they put on tape.

It’s an essential aspect of the recruiting process as coaches make many of their decisions on individual prospects based off in-person evaluation to formulate lists and determine which prospects will round out a class.

But that is now off the board as the NCAA has extended its mandated dead period until at least May 31, effectively closing the books on the opportunity for coaches to use that time to hit the road and get out to see targets in-person. It goes without saying that the seriousness of this issue overshadows anything on the recruiting front, but the question will become how can it be made up later down the road once things do begin to settle back into normal? And perhaps even more concerning, can it be made up?