1—Multiple early official visit weekends were planned. One thing that stood out during my one-on-one zoom conference with West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was the revelation about the plans for the official visit schedule prior to football coming to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mountaineers hosted a single official visit weekend last year in mid-June but that was set to expand this year into multiple weekends to take advantage of the early visit window.

There was set to be a small official visit weekend built around the annual Gold-Blue game which would have been played April 18. The list of prospects would have been in the 5-7 player range, according to Brown, but still an opportunity to get players to Morgantown and showcase the program.

That visit date is a new one that hadn’t been previously mentioned but still gives some insight into how the coaches could possibly attack the issue in the future. There also was set to be an expansion of the summer offerings with not only one but two different weekends designated to bring prospects to campus.