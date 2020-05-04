1—Brown remains cautiously optimistic over start of season. Nobody knows the plan for when football will return for sure yet, but West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is optimistic that it will be sometime this fall. That would be welcomed news for a sports starved world if that is indeed the case and would give many people something to look forward to in the coming weeks and months.

The Mountaineers coaching staff have been planning through the month of June currently with the hopes that things will resume at some point after that based on the information they have at the time. A starting point would take around six weeks to get things back and going for a conditioning standpoint to enter a season and while the end of June is the most optimistic viewpoint for now, that is what the coaches are working off of until they at least get more information.

Still it doesn’t hurt to have a plan and an understanding of what a re-start could look like as well as the expectations that accompany it.