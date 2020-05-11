1—New partnership opens opportunities. Neal Brown has tried to stay ahead of the curve in a lot of different areas since taking the head coaching job at West Virginia and that has been no different in the department of name, image and likeness issues. While the three NCAA divisions mull over adopting the recommendations on the subject, the Mountaineers have gotten a head start on the issue with widespread education. The partnership is with brand marketing consultant and author Jeremy Darlow with the focus on developing the personal brands of individual players beyond just the realm of sports.

It falls in line with the mission that Brown brought with him to Morgantown when it comes to developing players not only on the field but away from it as well. This is just the next step in that process to further develop leadership and buy-in across all levels of the program.

This partnership between West Virginia football and Darlow will give each player the ability to recognize and grow his influence, target and identify his potential audience and develop strong communication platforms and is only the second power five program to do so.