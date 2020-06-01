WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Another in the boat. West Virginia now has nine commitments in the 2021 class after Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek defensive lineman Brayden Dudley announced for the Mountaineers. Dudley isn’t a new name on the recruiting board, but it is one that hasn’t been discussed for quite some time since he took an unofficial visit to campus prior to the start of the ongoing dead period. Dudley is an athletic defensive lineman that could fill several different roles with his versatile skill set and gives the Mountaineers yet another addition at a premium position in the recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder, follows in the footsteps of the rest of the pledges to date in the sense that he has been on campus and established a strong relationship with the coaching staff. That has been critical when it comes to accepting commitments through the early stages of this class although it’s fair to wonder how much longer that can go on, but we’ll get to that later. Dudley is another addition to the program from Georgia as the Mountaineers continue to set up shop when it comes to mining the Peach State for talented prospects.

Now with May just in the rearview mirror, the Mountaineers have already collected nine commitments in the class – a total that far surpasses any effort of the Rivals.com era, which began tallying classes during the 2002 season.