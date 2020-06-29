WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Vic Koenning on administrative leave. You could hear it in West Virginia head coach Neal Brown’s voice and his expression on his zoom call with reporters, it had been a trying period for the football program. Brown admitted he was sick over what had unfolded and loved and cared for all parties involved but wouldn’t broach the subject further outside of reinforcing that his program will be relationship driven over the long haul.

The incident in question, or series of them, alleges that defensive coordinator Vic Koenning as involved in a series of insensitive actions to players, namely sophomore safety Kerry Martin. The Charleston native made the allegations on social media citing several examples that Koenning, who also coaches safeties, called him "retarded" during a team workout earlier this month and has made inappropriate comments about religion, politics and the recent protests of racism and police brutality.

Martin did make sure to include that the alleged actions were not indicative of the type of person Koenning was but it still was something that needed addressed. Other reports, indicated that Koenning personally checked on Martin to see if he had food multiple times during the pandemic.